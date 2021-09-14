Bowling Green State University welcomed its highest-achieving freshman class in university history for fall 2021 semester.
This year’s freshman class has an average GPA of 3.6, the highest in University history. In total, BGSU welcomed 3,291 first-year freshman to its campuses this year.
Graduate enrollment is up again, with a 1% increase. In particular, eCampus and distance graduate programs are up 9% and are a driving factor behind the university’s fall enrollment numbers.
BGSU increased its transfer enrollment 5% this academic year. Total enrollment is at 19,597 students at the Bowling Green and Firelands campuses, and retention of students held stable.
“After reaching record-breaking enrollments in midst of a global pandemic last year, BGSU continues to provide an education of value to our students,” BGSU President Rodney Rogers said. “This fall, we are so proud to welcome our highest-achieving freshman class in university history. We are committed to each student’s success, ensuring their education prepares them for productive careers.”
In addition, international student enrollment is up 5%, as compared to last year, and the Pathway Program, an admission pathway to BGSU for select students who may not meet typical admission criteria, is up 34% as compared to the previous year, which grew closer to pre-pandemic enrollment.
The Honors College achieved its enrollment goal this year and welcomed nearly 300 students. This college continues to drive the university’s student academic profile.
“A BGSU education offers robust learning options that support students and meet workplace demands,” said Cecilia Castellano, vice president for enrollment management and student outcomes. “Once again, graduate programs are proving to be incredibly effective as students need flexible options that will help them grow in their careers and lead meaningful lives.”
The university is offering GRE and GMAT waivers through spring 2022 in an effort to keep graduate education accessible and to ensure the BGSU community has the support and resources needed to adapt during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The second fall term starts on Oct.18, and graduate applications fees for new domestic applicants are also being waived. All other required documents must still be submitted for admissions consideration. BGSU offers more than 200 graduate programs spanning more than 75 areas, including fully online master’s and graduate certificates and programs designed for professionals.
BGSU continues to be a top-tier university recognized by U.S. News and World Report. The University is a nationally ranked public university, with top performance on social mobility, along with nationally ranked programs in business, computer science and nursing.