Due to the pandemic, Bowling Green State University’s fall semester graduaion will be held virtually on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The celebration can be viewed on the BGSU homepage and BGSU Facebook.
There are 1,024 students who are graduating.
“As we have previously shared, like in May and in August, we had to reschedule our December in-person commencement ceremonies in the best interest of public health,” said BGSU President Rodney Rogers in a community update last week. “While these exercises are delayed, they are not canceled. When we do host in-person commencement ceremonies, you will have an invitation to participate. We remain committed that the Class of 2020 deserves the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments.”