Bowling Green State University Chief Health Officer Ben Batey said that the state's removal of health orders and how that affects campus is being reviewed.
On Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health would remove the state’s pandemic health orders, except for those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, on June 2.
"While individuals will be able to make their own decisions about wearing a mask and social distancing, the governor outlined businesses and schools will create their own guidelines on how to best keep customers, employees and students safe," Batey said in a Thursday statement.
"We will be spending the coming days reviewing what this means for Bowling Green State University. We realize yesterday’s announcement may be met with mixed emotions. While we are eager to return to a more normal campus life, with fewer restrictions and more gatherings, your health and safety will continue to be our top priority."
The university will be sharing more information soon on what to expect on campus this summer and fall.
"As previously announced, while vaccinations will not be mandatory, BGSU strongly encourages faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated," Batey said. "By lifting the pandemic orders in a little less than three weeks, Gov. DeWine provided a window that would allow for individuals to be vaccinated prior to the June 2 date. He also introduced a $1 million lottery incentive for individuals who are vaccinated. Vaccines are readily available locally, across the state and nation."
For more information regarding vaccines or restrictions, contact the BGSU COVID-19 response hotline 419-372-3000 or email health@bgsu.edu.