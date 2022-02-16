On Random Acts of Kindness Day, the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University are teaming up to donate more than 4,000 kits containing coloring books, cookies and hand-written positive messages to the Cherry Street Mission.
Students on both campuses will write positive messages for the kits in dining halls on Thursday.
The event, called Delight-ful, is organized by Chartwells Higher Education, the food service management partner at both UT and BGSU, and will take place at more than 300 universities across the country with the goal of completing 500,000 random acts of kindness.
At UT, Rocket Dining will host activities, giveaways and tables to write messages at the Eatery in Thompson Student Union from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and in the dining hall at Ottawa East from 4-8:30 p.m. As part of the event, Rocket Dining also will donate 100 residential meal vouchers to Rocket Fuel, UT’s student food pantry.
BGSU Dining will be hosting a lunch at the Oaks Dining Center with free yoga classes, giveaways and a meal swipe drive for the FalconCare Food Insecurity Program from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
“Bringing a bit of joy to our students and community is the reason why we do what we do,” said Jon Zachrich, director of marketing and communications for BGSU Dining by Charwells. “It’s been a hard-last couple of years in so many ways, but kindness always shines through.”