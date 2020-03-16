BGSU trustees set special meeting

The Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees will convene a special meeting via telephone at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The purpose is to discuss the university’s COVID-19 response and preparedness efforts.
Posted: Monday, March 16, 2020 4:48 pm
