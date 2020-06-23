The traditional classroom may be a thing of the past as virtual class options are being encouraged over face-to-face teaching by Bowling Green State University administration in the latest instructions to professors.
Plans for face-to-face classes at BGSU were laid out the first week of May, but now a different emphasis is being placed on other virtual options in a letter from Provost Joe Whitehead to faculty that was sent out on Monday.
“Since our goal is to provide new and returning graduate and undergraduate students with as much in-person interaction with faculty as possible, we recommend that faculty choose hybrid or remote options, since these will allow for both high levels of student engagement and physical distancing,” wrote Whitehead.
Three class options have been created. Hybrid, remote and online courses will all be in the mix for fall semester.
A new technology called BGSUSync will also be launched as a pilot program. It will combine “face-to-face and remote synchronous delivery modes in a way that allows the active participation of remote students.”
The number of classes that will be purely online — or any of the other options — has yet to be determined.
However, it appears from communications by some graduate course instructors and department heads that face-to-face components will be emphasized for introductory courses.
“It’s too early to identify the percentage of online classes,” wrote BGSU Deputy Chief of Staff and University Spokesperson Alex Solis in follow-up communications.
Classic, exclusively face-to-face only classes are not one of the options, but all of the options, other than purely online, have it as an option.
The online courses are also being called “asynchronous,” in which all course work is online. There would be no requirements for students to be on campus in fall 2020.
Solis laid out the three class formats:
• In-person, which will look and feel differently and include physical distancing, retrofitting of spaces and protective measures.
• Fully online.
• Live hybrid. Students can participate virtually while in their residence hall rooms or from home, and by leveraging live technology.