KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Bowling Green State University softball took an early lead on Tuesday, and the Falcons went on to a 4-2 win over Western Michigan University. The Mid-American Conference contest was held at Ebert Field.
Greta L’Esperance and Reagan Williamson helped the Falcons (18-9, 6-3 MAC) to a pair of two-run innings, with L’Esperance scoring a run and Williamson driving home a teammate in each frame.
The Broncos (13-19, 3-4 MAC) cut a four-run deficit in half on a Cassidy Brendtke homer in the fourth, but Payton Gottshall proceeded to retire 11 consecutive batters.
Gottshall threw a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 11 without allowing a walk. She threw 68 of her 88 pitches for strikes.
Williamson and L’Esperance combined for five of BGSU’s six hits. Williamson was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI, while L’Esperance was 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and three stolen bases.