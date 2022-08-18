Bowling Green State University will welcome the class of 2026 to campus with a convocation at 10 a.m. on Friday outdoors on the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle.
Convocation is the official new student academic welcome to the university and celebrates the importance of academic excellence, innovation, integrity and discovery.
During the event, the class will hear from current students, BGSU President Rodney Rogers and other academic leaders to learn about the university’s special traditions and history as they begin their first semester.
Convocation is closed to the public and will be livestreamed for students and families who are unable to attend in-person.