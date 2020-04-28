Bowling Green State University continues its commitment to students and making education accessible by planning to reduce the domestic, non-resident surcharge to $1 per credit hour for out-of-state students who have completed a bachelor’s or master’s degree in Ohio from an Ohio institution and who enroll in a degree-seeking graduate program for the 2020-2021 academic school year, starting with fall 2020.
A news release was issued by BGSU on Tuesday.
The goal of this new benefit is to provide additional options for non-resident students who choose to pursue a graduate degree.
“BGSU is committed to supporting students,” said Dr. Joe Whitehead Jr., provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. "This is even more critical during these uncertain times. Making education affordable is an important part of that commitment."
The reduction of the non-resident surcharge does not apply to students entering a fully online program and all Master of Business Administration programs.
Additional changes to the admissions process for graduate school at BGSU include:
•Waiving the $45 application fee for graduate applicants
•Waiving test requirements, including the GRE and GMAT, for students applying to any of the University’s graduate certificate and master’s degree programs for summer 2020 and fall 2020
•Providing a deferral process for international students should they be unable to attend the University for the upcoming fall semester
The Graduate College has been offering several virtual options for prospective students to connect while on-campus visits are postponed. Interested students can schedule a virtual 1:1 advising session or participate in a Virtual Admissions Information Session at 1 p.m. on Fridays.