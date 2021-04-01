Following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement earlier today, Bowling Green State University will receive single-dose COVID-19 vaccines that will be reserved for BGSU students in April.
These vaccines will be administered prior to the end of the semester to allow students to get vaccinated before leaving campus.
BGSU will host a series of free, student-only Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics on campus at the Perry Field House starting April 8. Additional single-dose vaccination clinics for BGSU students will be held April 15 and 22.
How to register for single-dose vaccine
Students will receive registration information and the student code via email to their BGSU email account. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for ages 18 and older. Students will be required to use the registration code in order to sign up for the single-dose vaccines and will need to show their BGSU student ID upon check-in at the vaccination clinic.
Additional on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinics
BGSU will continue to host two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics, in partnership with the Wood County Health Department, on campus at the Perry Field House with the next clinic taking place Wednesday. Additional appointments will open Friday at noon through the Wood County Health Department using the ArmorVax app or website. These free clinics are open to the public and health insurance is not required.
In a news release on Thursday, the university said it encourages students, faculty and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible at a location that is convenient for them. Students can choose between the two-dose or single-dose vaccine based on their individual preference. Vaccines are proven to be safe and the most effective tool in lowering case numbers.