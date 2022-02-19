Committed to eradicating hazing of all forms, Bowling Green State University will lead the first-ever Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit on Aug. 2 in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.
The event will welcome K-12 and college professionals from around the state, including advisers and practitioners for fraternities, sororities, student groups and clubs, athletic coaches and university conduct staff.
This free summit will focus on prevention education, innovative resources, best practices and strategies to eliminate hazing that has plagued college campuses and K-12 school systems nationwide.
BGSU is closely working with partner institutions and the Ohio Department of Higher Education in planning the summit where ODHE Chancellor Randy Gardner will also give remarks. Focused on combating behaviors that jeopardize the health, safety and dignity of each student, BGSU will also offer a keynote speaker and several breakout sessions to facilitate discussions around hazing prevention.
“BGSU prioritizes community well-being and belonging,” BGSU Chief Health and Wellness Officer Ben Batey said. “We will continue to partner with any individual and organization that shares our mission to eradicate hazing. We are hosting the Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit to bring our action together, to learn from one another and to ensure Ohio’s public universities are leading in the fight against hazing.”
In spring 2021, BGSU experienced the tragic death of student Stone Foltz. Similar tragedies have occurred at institutions in Ohio and across the nation almost every year since 1959.
“Recognizing that we are stronger when we partner and work together, this summit supports the mission to end hazing, as one student death is too many,” stated a BGSU news release.
Hazing prevention and education is prioritized within the BGSU Community of Care action plan. Paired with recently adopted Collin’s Law and The Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents Anti-Hazing Principles, which were led and strongly supported by BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers, the University is committed to its Community of Care to educate and reinforce zero tolerance for hazing of any form on its campuses.
This summit expands BGSU hazing prevention efforts, including:
Appointing a hazing prevention coordinator
Simplifying reporting processes
Increasing reporting and bystander awareness
Strengthening partnerships with municipal law enforcement
Adopting a stand-alone anti-hazing policy
Increasing communication and education with current students, faculty, staff and parents and families
Expanding mandatory reporters to include student employees
For more information and to sign up for the summit, visit BGSU.edu/StopHazingNow.