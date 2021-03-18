In partnership with the Wood County Health Department, Bowling Green State University will host a series of large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Perry Field House on the Bowling Green campus.
The first clinics will take place March 30 and 31, and will be open to the public. Dates for the second vaccine dose will be April 20-21.
“As a public university for the public good, BGSU offered its facilities for vaccine distribution early in the process,” said BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers. “From the start of the global pandemic, we have been committed to public health for our community, region and state. While we implemented health and safety measures that helped slow the spread of the virus, we recognized a safe vaccine was the larger goal and these clinics are a critical step in moving forward.”
Starting March 29, all Ohioans aged 16 or older will be eligible to receive a vaccine. The Wood County Health Department will open registration for the March 30-31 clinics at noon March 19. The Wood County Health Department has partnered with ArmorVax, a mobile application, to help people register for COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccine clinic appointments are scheduled via the ArmorVax app or website.
There is an additional vaccine clinic planned for April 7 at Perry Field House. Registration for the April 7 clinic will open at noon March 26.
“Similar to COVID-19 testing availability early on in the global pandemic, we recognize the number of vaccines coming to Wood County may be less than the demand,” said BGSU Chief Health Officer Ben Batey. “We will continue to plan for additional clinics as vaccine supplies increase and encourage those interested in receiving the vaccine to explore all opportunities and vaccination locations.”
For a full list of vaccination locations in Wood County, visit the Wood County Health Department website.