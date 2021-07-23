After an academic year unlike any other, Bowling Green State University and the Center for Faculty Excellence are bringing together educators from around the world to share ideas and best practices through the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Conference.
Featuring 27 speakers, including one from Hong Kong, this year's conference will take place virtually on Zoom from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and will focus on adaptive teaching practices to drive student success in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The past year gave educators the opportunity to reflect on how technology and education can be utilized together to better engage students and provide robust learning experiences overall," Dr. Allison Goedde, BGSU teaching professor and classroom technology program coordinator, said. "By coming together, this conference will allow educators to leverage lessons learned over the last year to ensure the best experiences and outcomes for students going forward."
Celebrating 11 years of education innovation, this year marks the first time that BGSU and the CFE have the distinction of hosting the global event.
With more than 150 participants set to attend, BGSU College of Education and Human Development faculty will have the the opportunity to lead and facilitate discussions centered on student learning, teaching practice, inclusive pedagogy and teaching with technology.
"Students deserve a feeling of belonging," Goedde said. "Everyone has a voice and brings different perspectives to the classroom. By applying technology to teaching, students and teachers have the opportunity to connect on a more personal level, which helps bring out the best skills and contributions from everyone in their learning experiences."
In addition to discussing university-level learning, this year's conference will also focus on enhancing student outcomes at community colleges and in K-12 schools.
Registration for the free SoTL Conference is still open, and media members are welcome to virtually attend. Participants may also join in on the conversation surrounding the conference by following @SoTL_BG on Twitter.