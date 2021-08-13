Bowling Green State University will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the School of Nursing and its new, state-of-the-art facilities in Central Hall at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
The in-person event will take place inside the newly renovated Central Hall on the BGSU campus. Facial coverings will be required while indoors. The ceremony will also be livestreamed.
BGSU launched the School of Nursing in the College of Health and Human Services last year to help position the University to meet the critical demand for nurses both in the region and throughout the country.
Central Hall’s renovated facilities will usher in a new era for BGSU and the School of Nursing that builds on a 50-year legacy of dedicated nursing education. The facility features a state-of-the-art simulation center and skills lab designed to facilitate the school’s innovative curriculum, which seeks to address a critical deficit in current nursing education models with more proactive development of clinical judgment skills.
The university will welcome its first cohort of students in the new BGSU Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree this fall.