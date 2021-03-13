Bowling Green State University and the Undergraduate Student Government will hold a memorial service to honor the life of student Stone Foltz at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The remembrance will take place outdoors at Doyt L. Perry Stadium on the BGSU campus with remarks from President Rodney Rogers, students and friends of Stone. The event will adhere to all COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and protocols.
Foltz died last weekend after an alleged hazing incident where he reportedly drank a bottle of alcohol.
The Bowling Green Police Division is continuing its investigation into the death.