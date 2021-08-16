Bowling Green State University will hold in-person summer commencement exercises to honor the Class of 2021 at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The single ceremony event will take place on the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle on the BGSU campus.
The summer 2021 graduating class includes 1,049 candidates, of which 44 will be presented associate degrees, 490 will be presented bachelor degrees, 403 with masters degrees and 35 with doctoral degrees. Every candidate will have the opportunity to cross the commencement stage and receive their diploma.
No guest tickets are required for the ceremony if the event is held outdoors and seating will be based on a first-come, first-served basis. If inclement weather is expected, commencement will be moved to the Stroh Center and guest tickets will be required and distributed electronically.
For graduates or guests not able to attend, the ceremony will be livestreamed at BGSU.edu and on Facebook. A virtual celebration will also be livestreamed Friday evening for graduates who wish to celebrate virtually. Videos of graduate names read by each college will be available online. Graduates are also encouraged to share their photos on social media using the hashtags #BGSUGrad and #BGSU2021.