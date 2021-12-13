Bowling Green State University will hold in-person fall commencement exercises to honor the Class of 2021 beginning Friday at 7 p.m. in the Stroh Center on campus. Additional ceremonies will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The fall 2021 graduating class includes 1,082 candidates, of which 44 will be presented associate degrees, 705 will be presented bachelor’s degrees, 249 with master’s degrees and 29 with doctoral degrees.
Every candidate will have the opportunity to cross the commencement stage and receive their diploma.
Guest tickets are required for all ceremonies. For graduates or guests not able to attend, ceremonies will be livestreamed at BGSU.edu and on Facebook. Videos of graduate names read by each college will be available online.
Graduates are also encouraged to share their photos on social media using the hashtags #BGSUGrad and #BGSU2021.
BGSU requires face coverings.
For more information, visit BGSU.edu or email commencement@bgsu.edu.