Bowling Green State University will honor graduating seniors in the Class of 2021 with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. on Monday.
The special salute is part of BGSU’s Senior Week Celebration, which allows future graduates to mark their accomplishments with a week’s worth of events and activities.
The display will be held on the BGSU campus near the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. For the safety and enjoyment of everyone involved, Lots 7B, 7C and 7D will be closed all day long, while Lot 7A will close at 5 p.m. In addition, the surrounding streets of Thurstin, Court, Pike, Ridge and North College near campus will experience limited closures from 9-9:30 p.m. by BGSU police.
Along with fireworks, BGSU’s Senior Week Celebration is set to feature in-person and virtual events such as pancakes with President Rodney Rogers, a financial wellness webinar and a carnival-themed outdoor event.
All in-person events will adhere to current health and safety guidelines.