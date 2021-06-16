Bowling Green State University has been notified of potential legal action from three national fraternities with chapters at the university and the organization Fraternity Forward Coalition, in response to anti-hazing measures instituted since the alleged hazing death of student Stone Foltz.
“BGSU remains focused on keeping students safe and ensuring that a tragedy like the death of Stone Foltz never happens again. The university will continue to partner with any national fraternal organization that shares our goal of eradicating hazing, and we are so proud of our Greek students in these local chapters, who have been collaborative and supportive of steps to enhance anti-hazing reporting, education and accountability,” Alex Solis, BGSU deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson, wrote in an official statement.
Attorney John Millspaugh, representing Fraternity Forward Coalition and the three fraternities through the law firm Bose, McKinney and Evens, sent a four-page letter June 2 to the BGSU General Counsel Natalie Jackson detailing the issues.
“Our clients strongly support efforts to ensure that BGSU is and remains a safe community for all of its students, and are committed to eliminating hazing, educating their members and improving the campus culture,” Millspaugh stated. “But while our clients are ready, willing and able to support the university’s anti-hazing goals, they also believe that the administration’s recent actions unfairly target and punish fraternities and sororities.”
After Foltz’s death in March, BGSU charged Pi Kappa Alpha with multiple university policy violations, permanently expelled the fraternity from BGSU. The university also suspended all of both fraternity and sorority events on and off-campus, as well as new-member activities.
Millspaugh said that actions taken against other organizations beyond Pi Kappa Alpha violate due process.
“Aside from infringing upon the constitutional and due process rights of students, the administration’s overreach cannot be justified,” Millspaugh stated.
Additionally, the letter claimed a violation of First Amendment rights to associate and for the free exercise of religion, because Bible study events also could not take place. There are also claims of breach of contract.
“If the administration attempts to continue its spring 2021 policies in the fall, our clients will have no choice but to pursue all of their available legal remedies,” Millspaugh said.