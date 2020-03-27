Bowling Green State University is continuing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and make the critical decisions necessary to safeguard students, faculty, staff and the broader community and to ensure that the University learning community has the support and resources needed to adapt to an all-online learning environment.
The university announced Thursday that it will temporarily waive the GRE and GMAT requirements for students applying to any of its graduate certificates and master’s degree programs for summer 2020 and fall 2020.
Graduate application fees for new domestic and international graduate applicants for the summer and fall semesters will also be waived.
“During these uncertain times, we want to make it as easy as possible for students considering graduate school at BGSU. We believe in the power of education and we want to do everything we can to support our current and future students,” said BGSU Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Joe B. Whitehead Jr.
While BGSU temporarily moves to a test-optional format, all other required documents will still need to be submitted for admission consideration.
BGSU offers fully online master’s and graduate certificates and programs designed for professionals. With more than 200 graduate programs spanning 75 subject areas, BGSU’s graduate programs continue to be named some of the best in the country in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Grad School Rankings.
“BGSU is working to support both current and prospective students as they navigate the graduate admissions process during this unique time,” Whitehead said. “The university has many graduate programs available, and we look forward to welcoming students as they begin new academic programs this summer and fall.”