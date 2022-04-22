Bowling Green State University has suspended another Greek organization for an off-campus hazing incident.
On Friday, Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson, issued the following statement regarding the suspension of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity:
“Bowling Green State University has revoked the recognition of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity for violations of the Code of Student Conduct. The fraternity will not be eligible to seek re-recognition as a BGSU student organization until fall 2025, at the earliest, ensuring that current members can never again participate in the chapter.
In late 2021, it was reported that Phi Gamma Delta provided alcohol to individuals under the legal drinking age. BGSU placed Phi Gamma Delta on interim suspension.
In that time, the university confirmed that the organization participated in activities that disregarded individual safety, including allowing alcohol consumption that sent one guest to the hospital.
The incident reportedly occurred off campus in the “church house” on Oct. 13.
Separate allegations were reported during the same semester that current members had instructed new members to do housework and sprayed new members with champagne in the basement of the off-campus home.
Solis said that a thorough and fair investigation by the university confirmed these acts of hazing. While these hazing actions did not present a substantial risk of serious physical harm, members knowingly engaged in this activity and failed to intervene to prevent or stop it, which violates the university’s the Code of Student Conduct.
Solis said there is zero tolerance for hazing at BGSU, and the university is grateful that students have stepped up to report this prohibited conduct to change culture. BGSU will continue partner with anyone who shares in our mission to eradicate hazing.
Last month, BGSU permanently expelled a sorority due to “severe hazing.”
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority was expelled due to severe hazing activity that includes six policy violations of the Code of Student Conduct, which jeopardized the health and safety of students and the community and caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to those involved, Solis said.
In late 2021, it was reported that members of Sigma Gamma Rho were engaged in hazing of potential members throughout fall 2020 and spring 2021.
Shortly after this was reported, BGSU placed Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority on interim suspension of recognition.
Some of the violations included high-risk drinking, and requiring potential members to purchase alcohol and marijuana, telling the potential members to steal items if they could not afford them.
There was also physical abuse and threats, the university said.
In January, two fraternities were suspended indefinitely for repeated alcohol violations at off-campus houses.
In summer 2021, Delta Chi Fraternity was suspended for one year for a hazing violation of the Code of Student Conduct, Solis said.
BGSU extended the chapter’s suspension to fall 2026,” Solis said in a statement Wednesday.
A report about Delta Chi lists several complaints made in August and September about the fraternities houses at 217 and 223 N. Prospect St. They include an offensive banner, littering, loud noise and a highly intoxicated student passed out outside a party who was transported to the hospital.
There was also a report of hazing in fall 2020 involving forced consumption of hot sauce and expectations that new members trespass illegally on private property.
Phi Delta Theta Fraternity accepted responsibility for violations of the Code of Student Conduct including alcohol parties, resulting in calls to emergency personnel for numerous students, Solis said.
This chapter has been suspended until fall 2024.
Phi Delta Theta members provided alcohol to underage persons and hosted activities that promoted excessive consumption of alcohol, according to the university. Some of the offenses reportedly occurred at 411 N. Enterprise St.
An Oct. 9-10 party had more than 60 people in attendance, and two persons were taken to the hospital for acute intoxication.
Another party, from Oct. 30-31, had 40 people there, with an underage person consuming alcohol, according to university documents.
In April 2021, Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was expelled after an alleged hazing incident led to the death of sophomore Stone Foltz.
Foltz, 20, of Delaware, reportedly consumed a “handle” — or 40 shots — of alcohol on March 4, 2021 at an off-campus fraternity hazing. He died on March 7.
The university found Pi Kappa Alpha responsible for six policy violations of the Code of Student Conduct.