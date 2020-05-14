The Bowling Green State University Masters of Public Administration program and BGSU Center for Public Impact have teamed up to offer students and nonprofits a summer experience to support northwest Ohio in coronavirus response and recovery.
Many BGSU students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are no longer able to engage in their original summer internship and co-op experiences and this means gaining crucial professional experience is limited. Similarly, many nonprofits have responded to the global pandemic and are seeking resources through grants to continue to deliver essential services and meet new needs.
The BGSU Training Alliance for the Public Good is seeking organizations working in an area related to COVID-19 recovery and response who need help with grant writing or reporting for this unique summer experience.
The BGSU Training Alliance for the Public Good will link teams of graduate and undergraduate students with regional nonprofits who are working in areas related to recovery from COVID-19, such as food pantries, economic vulnerability, the elderly and other high-risk populations, to provide them support in areas such as grant writing and grant reporting. Representatives from the nonprofits and students will participate in virtual grant writing training workshops led by Dr. Shannon Orr and student teams will then write grants and provide support to the nonprofit over the course of the summer.
This unique partnership will provide students an alternative way to gain important professional experience while helping to meet the needs of local communities. Nonprofit partners will receive assistance in grant writing, but will also build their capacity for future grant writing.
Organizations should contact Orr at skorr@bgsu.edu to express interest in this program by May 26. There is no charge to participate in this program, but there will be investment of time for training and working with student teams.