Students at Bowling Green State University will sign letters Monday, urging leaders at their hometown schools to start conversations around hazing prevention.
The letters will provide information for K-12 administrators on how to identify and discuss hazing with students, and will include an invitation to the first-ever Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit that BGSU will host in August.
The anti-hazing letter signing is from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 314, Bowen-Thompson Student Union.
The letter signing campaign comes as the university marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic death of student Stone Foltz, who died March 7, following an off-campus hazing incident. BGSU will hold a candlelight memorial Tuesday at the Union Oval to remember the life of Foltz.
Hazing prevention and education is prioritized within the BGSU Community of Care action plan. Paired with recently adopted Collin’s Law and the Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents Anti-Hazing Principles, which were led and strongly supported by BGSU President Rodney Rogers, the University is committed to its Community of Care to educate and reinforce zero tolerance for hazing of any form on its campuses.