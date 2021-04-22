Bowling Green State University students have started a petition asking for change after two incidents of men carrying guns around campus have been reported since Sunday.
Aarian Lynn, Maya Abou Elias and Eishat Ahmed formed the group on Tuesday after two men openly carried guns on campus. This came after a Sunday incident where a man was charged with inducing panic after allegedly waving a gun on campus.
“Everyone is trying to have their voices heard,” Ahmed said. “There are also various petitions circulating that individuals have written. It’s really the community coming together.
“Our town has a history of letting things go, allowing bad things to happen and brushing over them, so we wanted to respond to this as quickly as possible,” Ahmed said.
While the group doesn’t have a name yet, they have put together a statement of demanded action from the university administration.
“We fear that the events in the past days are a precursor to disaster and evidence of long-standing corruption. For the safety of students and the well-being of the community, we demand clarification as to why today’s display was not perceived as a threat,” states the document that was created Tuesday and sent across social media platforms.
As cell phone photos of two men walking around campus with rifles were uploaded to social media on Tuesday morning, the new organization began to form.
The group’s official statement noted that the time for an official response from both the university “was prolonged seemingly unnecessarily, and the situation could have been avoided altogether with clearer communication.”
It also addresses the current gun policy at the university.
“We believe that the school purposefully used evasive language and has not yet addressed the full violation of BGSU campus policy, a policy administered by the Department of Public Safety, with an applicability to all university units,” noted the statement.
The group’s official statement said that BGSU does have a policy that restricts guns on campus, and acknowledged that by state law it may be legal to openly carry a gun on campus.
Group demands include mandatory BG alerts when there are weapons involved. There was an alert on Sunday, but not with Tuesday’s incident.
They are also asking for a town hall meeting with BGSU President Rodney Rogers, Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, BGSU Police Chief Michael Campbell and Deputy Police Chief John Betori.
Additionally, they are calling for a press release acknowledging BGSU’s violation of the weapons policy that currently exists.
“While open carry is lawful, it is a violation of BGSU’s policy,” Lynn said.
They referenced restrictions that they claim took place during a 2016 on-campus open-carry event.
“They can do something about this, but they are choosing not to,” Lynn said.
“We expect this to be a safe place for all students. We expect this to be a place where the student’s concerns are of the utmost priority,” Ahmed said.
The group is also collecting essays from vocal community members.
“We have received a flood of essays. We’re still accepting essays. Our plan is to have these essays published by Friday. We will be publishing them online, in an accessible format, so everyone can read them,” Ahmed said.
Anyone interested in writing an essay can send it to Ahmed at eahmed@bgsu.edu
They are also urging community members to write letters to the City of Bowling Green, the various branches of the police, BGSU and Rogers.