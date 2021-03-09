Bowling Green State University students called for change in culture and policy after the death of a sophomore in an alleged hazing incident last week.
About 75 people marched from BGSU’s Greek village to the president’s office on Tuesday morning, after holding a moment of silence for Stone Foltz. Foltz died Sunday after Thursday’s off-campus incident where he reportedly drank a bottle of alcohol.
Emmalyn York, a creative writing major and a senior from Luckey, was marching and holding a sign with “Justice for Stone” on it.
“Like many people here, I didn’t know Stone, but I was really affected by what happened,” she said.
The 911 call disturbed her.
“Just to hear the people who cared about Stone, who are in such distress at his passing and have to deal with his passing, it never should have happened,” she said.
York, an Eastwood High School graduate, said that the fraternity involved, Pi Kappa Alpha, should have been banished from campus years ago for previous violations.
“I’m ashamed that this university that I have attended for four years now — I grew up in the area, I went to the high school honor bands here, so I’ve been around BG a long time — and this is kind of the last straw for me, that they have let it get to this point,” York said.
“They value their fraternity culture more than they value the campus life that we students are living.”
Greek life at BGSU should be banned, she said.
“I say that with my entire soul,” she said. “There needs to be complete and utter change.”
Students marched from fraternity row to McFall Center, where the office of President Rodney Rogers is located. They were urged by event organizers to write Rogers and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
NOW: BGSU students made it to McFall Center after a moment of silence for Stone Foltz, the Bowling Green State University student who died over the weekend after an alleged hazing. pic.twitter.com/NXqSkJjoLd— JD Pooley (@pooleyjd) March 9, 2021
In his Monday press briefing, DeWine said, “Let us resolve that Ohio will become a hazing-free state. Tomorrow I will be talking with all our state university presidents about this issue.”
Both Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, and Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, have said they will sponsor legislation.
Hannah Lee, a freshman forensic chemistry major, wants to see more severe consequences for hazing and other issues.
“It just needs stronger punishment and stronger rules so this never happens again,” she said.
Lee said that the university administration should be moved by the march.
“I think that once they see the show of support from people who didn’t even know him and once they see us marching, demanding change, it will hopefully make a difference,” she said.
Aarian Lynn, a second-year political science pre-law major from Cincinnati, said Foltz’s death could have been prevented.
“It just breaks my heart that this even had to happen, especially something so senseless like this,” she said.
Lynn said BGSU change must start at the top.
“This situation just really touched my heart,” she said. “I just really think our institution really needs to update our policies on hazing and I just really hope the university can take this as a learning point and we can have some very good initiatives come out of this.
“Hopefully, we never have a tragedy like this again.”
Connor Oneal said he rushed for a fraternity while a freshman at BGSU, but quit when he said the peer press and alcohol abuse was too much.
“I don’t think it’s really a secret that there’s an alcohol culture here at BG, especially in the fraternities,” said Oneal, a graphic design major and an Anthony Wayne High School graduate. “You have to drink with us … you have to keep up with us.”
David Pickett, a senior criminal justice major, said he did not know Foltz but felt compelled to join the protest.
“When it hits your campus, it’s kind of more startling, shocking,” he said. “I think it happens more than you think.”
Caeli Melland, a sophomore from Cleveland, said hazing and alcohol abuse is widespread around campus groups.
“It breaks my heart and disgusts me that this is what’s happening here, and something needs to be done,” she said.
BGSU is expected to release a statement about the march and protest later this afternoon. It will be added to this story.
(Multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley did the interviews for this story.)