The fraternity members charged in the death of a Bowling Green State University sophomore have each pleaded not guilty to their charges.
Each was read the charges they face during arraignment Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
All seven defendants – members of Pi Kappa Alpha, were placed on an own recognizance bond and must consume no alcohol and wear an alcohol monitor, have no contact with the co-defendants or with the new members who attended the March 4 fraternity event, stay off the BGSU campus unless required for legal proceedings, and not use any social media.
Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson provided each defense attorney with the criminal complaint history for each client.
Stone Foltz’s parents, Cory and Shari, were in the courtroom but declined to speak after the proceedings.
Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware, faces the most serious charges.
He faces a minimum of three-11 years on the involuntary manslaughter charge, which is a first-degree felony, and a maximum of 16.5 years.
Other charges include felonious assault, a second-degree felony, two-eight years minimum with a maximum of 12 years in prison; involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony, nine-60 months in prison; reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; nine-60 months in prison; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, up to 90 days in jail; hazing, a fourth-degree felony, up to 30 days in jail; and up to 180 days for failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, a first-degree misdemeanor.
“Not guilty of all counts contained in the indictment, your honor,” said defense attorney Samuel Shamansky when asked of how his client would plead.
Krinn has completed his second year at BGSU and is working six days a week, Shamansky said in requesting an own recognizance bond.
He added his client has voluntarily interviewed with the law firm hired by the university as well as Bowling Green Police Division.
Krinn’s pretrial is July 23.
Daylen Dunson, 21, Cleveland Heights, faces nine-60 months for the involuntary manslaughter charge, a third-degree felony; nine-36 months for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; nine-36 months for obstructing justice, a third-degree felony; 90 days in jail for obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; 30 days each for the eight counts of hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors; and up to 180 days for each of the seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.
Pretrial was set for July 2.
Troy Henricksen, 23, Grove City, faces nine-60 months for involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony; nine-60 months for reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; nine-36 months for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; 30 days in jail for each of eight counts of hazing, all fourth-degree felonies; and up to six months for each of seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, all U misdemeanors.
Pretrial is set for July 2.
Canyon Caldwell, 21, Dublin, appeared via video. He faces nine-60 days for involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony; nine-36 months for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; up to 90 days for obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; 30 days in jail for each of eight counts of hazing, all fourth-degree felonies; and up to 180 days for each of eight counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, all U misdemeanors.
Pretrial was set for July 30.
Niall Sweeney, 21, Bowling Green, faces nine-60 months for involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony; up to 90 days for obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; up to 30 days each for eight charges of hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors; and up to 180 days for each of seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, all UM misdemeanors.
Pretrial is set for July 30.
Aaron Lehane, 21, Bowling Green, is facing nine-36 months for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; 90 for obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; up to 30 days each for eight counts of hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors; and up to 180 days each for seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, all first-degree misdemeanors.
Pretrial was set for July 22.
Both Lehane and Sweeney reside at the same Bowling Green address, which is not allowed with the bond.
One is going to have to move, Kuhlman said.
Jarrett Prizel, NY, faces nine-60 months for involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony; up to 30 days for each of eight counts of hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors; and up to six months each of seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, all UM misdemeanors.
Pretrial was set for July 30.
A special Wood County grand jury met April 28 and issued the indictments, which stem from an alleged Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity event the evening of March 4 at an off-campus house which BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz was required to attend along with the other new members. A roommate later found Foltz unresponsive in his Bowling Green apartment.
When first responders arrived, Foltz was not breathing and was being given CPR by his roommate. He was rushed to the Wood County Hospital and then transferred to Toledo Hospital, where he died on March 7.
The Lucas County Coroner ruled the death an accident as the result of a fatal level of alcohol intoxication during a hazing incident. His blood alcohol content was 0.394.
Foltz, 20, of Delaware, reportedly consumed a “handle” — or 40 shots — of alcohol.
Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was expelled from BGSU in April.