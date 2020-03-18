BGSU student found dead in home

A 22-year-old Bowling Green State University student was found dead in his home last week.
Bowling Green Police Division received a call March 12 to 300 W. Poe Road for a man who didn’t show up for work.
Posted: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 2:30 pm
A 22-year-old Bowling Green State University student was found dead in his home last week.
Bowling Green Police Division received a call March 12 to 300 W. Poe Road for a man who didn’t show up for work.
Posted in News, Local News on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 2:30 pm. | Tags:
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]