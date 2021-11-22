A Bowling Green State University student reportedly died of natural causes in a residence hall on Friday.
“I am deeply saddened to share that student Katrina Carrico of Galena, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly late last night in her residence hall room. While the final cause of death is still being determined, early indicators point to natural causes,” President Rodney Rogers said in a campus community email on Saturday.
Carrico was a senior pursuing her degree in music education with an instrumental specialization in the College of Musical Arts.
“Those who knew Katrina remember her as a bright student, compassionate critical thinker and a talented violinist with a love for education and music. She was a concertmaster of the BGSU Philharmonia this semester and had involvement with several student music organizations. We mourn her tragic loss,” Rogers said.
Condolences to her family can be sent to sympathy@bgsu.edu.
Students may contact the counseling center to connect with counselors, who are available both remotely and in person. Faculty and staff may also receive support through the university’s employee assistance program.