A Bowling Green State University student was arrested over the weekend for multiple charges including criminal trespass.
Bowling Green police was called around 10:20 p.m. Friday to the 500 block of Ridge Street where an unknown male had walked into the residence.
When the female residents were able to get the suspect out of the house, he continued to attempt to make reentry.
Upon police arrival, a suspect matching the description given dispatch was seen walking westbound on Ridge Street near the railroad tracks and was later identified as 19-year-old Riley Bird.
According to the police report, when stopped, he refused to speak, identify himself or answer any questions, then attempted to walk away.
When officers attempted to place him in handcuffs, Bird became tense, passively resistant and non-compliant with commands.
The complainants positively identified Bird as the man who entered their residence.
While talking with Bird, police observed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and that his speech was heavily slurred and he was having a hard time maintaining his balance.
When asked how much alcohol he had consumed, he repeatedly stated that “he did not have to talk,” according to the report.
As police continued to attempt to identify him, he continued to be non-compliant and continuously refused.
After being arrested for criminal trespass, a search of his pockets uncovered a wallet with a New York driver’s license. Bird identified it as his but a check by dispatch showed it was not on file.
When asked where he was from, Bird said New York and that his birthday was May 23, 1998.
An additional search of the wallet revealed an Ohio driver’s license that had the same name as the New York license. A search of that license came back to Bird.
When police asked about the Ohio license, Bird refused to acknowledge the question and was adamant that the New York license was his. However, he was unable to provide the address that was on the out-of-state license, according to the report.
In addition to criminal trespass, Bird was charged with underage/under the influence and falsification. He was taken to jail.
In the report, he was identified by police as a BGSU student with an address in Bay Village.