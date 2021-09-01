A Bowling Green State University student who allegedly assaulted a fraternity member has rejected a plea deal.
Collin C. Habeeb, 20, Avon, was indicted in December for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
On Oct. 9, Habeeb, a member of a fraternity, was accused of assaulting a member of a second fraternity after both groups were playing a video game at a residence in the 100 block of Liberty Street.
The victim said he was jumped by three or four males, was punched and fell to the ground where he was punched and kicked in the face.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer noticed blood of Habeeb’s white shoes and during questioning, he reportedly admitted to kicking the victim. He refused to name the others involved in the alleged assault.
Habeeb appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said the state had offered a reduced charge of aggravated assault, which is a fourth-degree felony.
He said the deal was rejected and asked to confirm a trial date.
Habeeb’s trial is scheduled to start Sept. 22.