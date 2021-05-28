Students on the Bowling Green State University speech and debate team have made history after winning the university’s first-ever national championship in debate.
The Falcon Forensics Speech and Debate team recently competed in the 2021 National Online Forensics College Championship. During the virtual competition, the team placed in 14 of 22 events in final rounds, including 100% of debate entries. The team also earned its 83rd national title in speaking and performance and a fourth title in both speech and debate, according to Paul Alday, director of the forensics and debate team.
Prior to the competition, the team attended 18 online tournaments, placing in the top three spots at 17 of the competitions. The team also won the Ohio State Championship in debate and placed second in speaking and performance events.
The Falcon Forensics Speech and Debate team is a co-curricular program sponsored by the School of Media and Communication and College of Arts and Sciences, and is open to all BGSU undergraduate students.