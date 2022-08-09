Vipa Phuntumart

A Bowling Green State University pathologist’s research in Phytophthora, bioinformatics and laboratory experiments has led to her selection for a prestigious U.S. Fulbright Scholar fellowship.

Vipa Phuntumart, Ph.D., an associate professor of biological sciences and departmental honors eat BGSU, will travel to Thailand for the six-month fellowship, during which she will co-teach a seminar course and workshop for graduate students in the Agricultural Innovation and Management Division in Soil Science at Prince of Songkla University. She will collaborate with Ashara Pengnoo, whose lab studies biocontrol of pathogens in plant life.

