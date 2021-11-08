The Bowling Green State University School of Nursing has received a $200,000 grant from the Ohio Board of Nursing to increase enrollment in its RN to BSN program.
The grant covers a two-year period from Nov. 1, 2021, to Oct. 31, 2023. It gives BGSU the ability to promote the RN to BSN program, work with partners to increase enrollment in the program and develop agreements with technical schools and community colleges to promote the RN to BSN program.
“The grant will provide BGSU School of Nursing the opportunity to increase enrollment in our RN to BSN program, which provides a flexible and 100% online pathway for registered nurses to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree,” said Dr. Shelly Bussard, director of the School of Nursing and associate professor in the College of Health and Human Services. “Our faculty and staff provide students with personal attention, which promotes success and meaningful learning. All of our graduates have stated that their clinical judgment skills have improved as a result of completing their BSN at BGSU.”
The BSN program brings together important curricular innovations, along with new state-of-the-art lab facilities and an impressive lineup of clinical opportunities — all geared to meet the region’s and nation’s most pressing health care needs and position BGSU students for success in a rapidly growing job market.
Employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 7% through 2029, faster than the average for all other occupations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.
The program is the latest addition to the School of Nursing, which is committed to helping students achieve their goals of becoming exceptional health care professionals, serving individuals across all stages of life throughout Ohio, the nation and world.
The School of Nursing has also been working with health care partners in the community to provide meaningful learning opportunities in clinical settings. These crucial clinical opportunities are rich and varied, located in rural and urban settings, community settings, telehealth and much more.
This fall, BGSU ushered in a new era of health care education with the opening of Central Hall, the new home of the School of Nursing.
Central Hall is just the latest development in the university’s nursing program.
This past summer, the baccalaureate degree program in nursing at BGSU received accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The Bachelor of Science in Nursing program was conditionally approved by the Ohio Board of Nursing on March 17.