The Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle on the Bowling Green State University campus became a winter wonderland last week as student returned for spring semester classes. Some of the activities offered included fire pits, a train, mechanical snowboard and iceless ice rink. The fire pits were so popular that they will be offered all around campus this winter.
