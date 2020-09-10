Bowling Green State University will host a series of events that will be livestreamed in celebration of Schmidthorst College of Business Week, including the grand opening of the Robert W. and Patricia A. Maurer Center.
Schmidthorst College of Business week kicks off with the Hatch livestream tonight at 6. BGSU student entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas to alumni investors, vying for funds to launch their businesses in a format similar to the popular television show “Shark Tank.” To date, more than $600,000 has been committed to student startups through the Hatch. The virtual event livestream is open to the public.
On Friday, BGSU will hold the grand opening and dedication for the Robert W. and Patricia A. Maurer Center, the brand new, state-of-the-art home of the Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business. The special dedication will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. and will include a recognition of the supporters who made the world-class addition to BGSU possible, as well as a virtual look at some of the building’s stunning features.
Events conclude with the Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership Hall of Fame Saturday at 6 p.m. This event recognizes BGSU graduates, honorary degree holders and members of the regional community who have achieved distinction for founding, leading or building a new business enterprise for five years or more. The honorees have demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit that has helped to shape our economies and improved our quality of life. The livestream is open to the public.
For more information, visit https://www.bgsu.edu/business.html#week