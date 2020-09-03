The Kappa Sigma chapter at Bowling Green State University has been awarded a Kappa Sigma Founders’ Circle Award as one of the fraternity’s top chapters in North America.
The Kappa Sigma Founders’ Circle Award is the highest award given to its chapters. Designees succeed in all areas of fellowship, leadership, scholarship and service and set an example to which all chapters should aspire.
The awards are given to the top 2% of Kappa Sigma chapters, and only six such awards were given in 2020.
“Kappa Sigma is North America’s largest college social fraternity. We pledge more men and have more undergraduate members than any other fraternity, and we give more time in community service and more money to charitable causes than any other fraternity. Winning a Founders’ Circle award means that our chapter at Bowling Green State University is not just one of the best Chapters in Kappa Sigma, but is one of the best fraternity chapters on any college campus in North America,” said Worthy Grand Master Justin A. Hansen, president of Kappa Sigma’s international board of directors.
Kappa Sigma’s Epsilon-Eta Chapter at Bowling Green State University and its 80 members had the following achievements during its award-winning 2019-20 academic year:
• The chapter engaged in more than 9,100 hours of community service.
• The chapter raised more than $27,000 for charitable causes.
• The chapter raised more than $8,000 for the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, which is committed to supporting ongoing care for our military veterans and their families.More information is available at www.MilitaryHeroesCampaign.org.
• The chapter raised more than $3,800 for its Kappa Sigma Endowment Fund Chapter Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to chapter members based upon academic achievement, campus involvement, and leadership within Kappa Sigma.
Kappa Sigma is the largest college social fraternity in the world with more than 200,000 living members, including over 17,000 undergraduates and 300 chapters and colonies located throughout the United States and Canada. Founded in 1869 at the University of Virginia, Kappa Sigma International Headquarters is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The chapter also won a Kappa Sigma Founders’ Award of Chapter Excellence this academic year. The Founders’ Award of Chapter Excellence is the benchmark award in the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, recognizing outstanding Chapter management, achievement, and program development in all areas of operation. Only 30 chapters received the FACE award within Kappa Sigma in 2020.