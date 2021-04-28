Coronavirus cases have decreased at Bowling Green State University, according to a Tuesday update, and the university will provide Johnson & Johnson doses at a clinic on Thursday.
From April 19-25, there were seven cases, including five students, zero faculty and two staff; all of the students live off campus.
Last week, there were 26 cases, including 426 students, 10 faculty and 56 staff.
“In this week’s COVID-19 update, our positive case numbers have decreased significantly as the spring semester comes to an end,” said Ben Batey, chief health officer at BGSU.
Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been approved to resume use this week. BGSU will host free COVID-19 vaccine appointments with the J&J vaccine for BGSU students and employees only.
Appointments will be available Thursday from 2:30-5 p.m. on campus inside the Bowen-Thompson Student Union Multi-Purpose Room 228. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for ages 18 and older. Participants should bring a photo ID.
The cumulative number of cases since the Jan. 11 start of spring semester is 492, including 421 students, 10 faculty and 54 staff.
There are no students quarantined in university housing, and one student quarantined in residence halls.
There were 460 tests done between April 19-25, with one positive. The positivity rate is 0.2%; the Ohio positivity rate is 4.5%.
Cumulative tests since Jan. 1 total 17,868, with 488 positives and a 2.7% positivity rate.
Free COVID-19 testing is available Thursday in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union for students, faculty and staff.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is 419-372-3000.