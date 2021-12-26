A Bowling Green State University professor’s innovative research aimed at improving water quality and curbing harmful algal blooms is garnering attention from policymakers after recently being presented at the “PITCH X: From Lab to Market” video series hosted by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.
Alexis Ostrowski, associate professor of chemistry at BGSU, was one of just nine people selected for PITCH X, which was hosted by Husted on Dec. 7. It comes as Ostrowski’s hydrogel technology—a compound designed to reclaim farm field nutrients and reduce agricultural runoff—is on track to move from lab to commercialization.
“The hydrogel research of Alexis Ostrowski’s lab is a perfect example of the BGSU commitment to being a public university for the public good,” said Michael Y. Ogawa, vice president for research and economic engagement. “Her research, which is focused on improving water quality issues, has real-world and practical applications. She worked with Mark Fox, director of Technology Transfer and Services, who helped guide her through the process.”
Ruth Milligan, PITCH X project manager, said Ostrowski’s idea “stood out as uniquely impactful across a robust and competitive field of nominees” that represented nearly every research institution in Ohio.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to include her in this new initiative and grateful for her willingness to share her remarkable science not only with all of Ohio, but also potential partners, investors and curious minds across the globe,” Milligan said.
PITCH X is part of the recently launched Ohio I.P. Promise, a partnership between Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and the Inter-University Council of Ohio to make Ohio universities more attractive to innovators and entrepreneurs. Through the Ohio I.P. Promise, 16 Ohio universities are working to establish a clear path for licensing the institutions’ cutting-edge-of-science breakthroughs that could change the world forever.
PITCH X lets Ohio share its research discoveries with the world in a way that anyone can access. The virtual presentations, three each quarter, will be shared on the InnovateOhio website and through social media and other platforms.