Bowling Green State University will require face coverings for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor public settings on campuses, effective immediately.
With the Delta variant of the coronavirus now prominent, cases in Wood County increased quickly this week with 54 cases per 100,000 residents, the university said in an email to the community on Thursday.
As announced by the Wood County Health Department late Thursday afternoon, the county has moved to the substantial transmission category – the threshold that the health department uses to recommend face coverings for all individuals when indoors, regardless of status.
Face masks are required in classrooms, laboratories, libraries, gathering spaces and areas outside of individual, enclosed spaces like residence hall rooms and individual offices.
Face coverings are not required when working alone in an office or classroom, when eating or drinking in a dining facility, or when actively exercising indoors.
For more information on face covering requirements, visit the FAQ section of the COVID-19 website.
“Throughout the global pandemic, we had great cooperation in our campus community with health and safety protocols. Face coverings are proven to be a small, but effective tool to slow the spread of COVID-19. The wearing of face coverings will allow BGSU to continue our plans for in-person indoor and outdoor events including commencement, fall weeks of welcome, sporting and arts events,” said Ben Batey, BGSU chief health officer.
“We are asking you to do your part by wearing a face covering to keep our community healthy and safe, especially as we approach the start of the fall semester.”
On Monday, the university launched #VaxBGSU. Students may voluntarily submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination here. In addition, the university will share additional vaccination submission details for faculty and staff Monday.
BGSU will hold COVID-19 town halls, with President Rodney Rogers, Batey and other university leaders, with one set for Aug. 17. These events will be virtual.
BGSU will be continuously evaluating its need to require face coverings, along with COVID-19 mitigation strategies with the Wood County Health Department and Ohio Department of Health.