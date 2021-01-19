With the first full week of spring semester in the books, Bowling Green State University is reporting a drop in coronavirus cases.
For Jan. 11-17, there are 65 cases, including 52 students, five faculty and eight staff; 73% of the cases for this period live off campus.
“We appreciate our students, faculty and staff for following the health and safety guidelines that are in place this semester. Lowering your individual risk level is making a difference,” said Ben Batey, BGSU chief health officer in a Tuesday update.
Students were required to get a coronavirus test before they returned to campus for spring semester classes, which started Jan. 11.
Last period there were 183 cases, including 170 students (163 students off campus), four faculty and nine staff.
There are 20 students quarantined in residence halls and six isolated in university housing.
There were 1,083 tests done between Jan. 11-17, with 64 positives. The positivity rate is 5.9%; the Ohio positivity rate is 17%.
Cumulative tests since Jan. 1 total 4,767, with 188 positivies an a 3.9% positivity rate.
Free COVID-19 testing is available in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union for students, faculty and staff.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081. The center has put together COVID-19 counseling resources to keep you up to date on COVID-19 and various ways to cope/offer support during this time.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.