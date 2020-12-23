Bowling Green State University continues to report a drop in coronavirus cases, in its last dashboard update of 2020.
For Dec. 16-22, there are 46 cases, including 37 students, three faculty and six staff; 100% of the cases for this period live off campus.
Last period there were 44 cases, including 34 students, two faculty and eight staff.
The Wednesday update said that COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated the week of Dec. 28. A final 2020 update will be shared the week of Jan. 4.
The dashboard numbers will then reset for the spring semester.
There are 27 active cases.
The cumulative number is 1,058, which includes 978 students, 20 faculty and 57 staff, from Aug. 20-Dec. 22.
There are zero students quarantined in residence halls and university housing.
Since Nov. 25, the university has done 383 on-demand tests. There were 20 positives with a 5.2% positivity rate. This is open testing for faculty, staff and students who may be asymptomatic, symptomatic or have had an exposure.
Screening testing of targeted asymptomatic individuals from Dec. 15-19 numbered 157, with zero positives and an overall positivity rate of 0.0%.
There have been 7,755 cumulative asymptomatic tests from Aug. 20-Dec. 15, with 47 positives and a 0.6% positivity rate.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, the university will implement several testing strategies for the campus community.
Students who will live on campus during the spring semester will receive an at-home COVID-19 test during the winter break to be completed prior to move-in. Students will receive a separate email with a link to order their free at-home test. Tests will only be sent after the link is activated.
The saliva PCR test will be mailed to their home or the address provided in the sign-up process and completed at home. If a student tests positive for COVID-19, it is the expectation they will isolate at their permanent home address and delay move-in.
More information, including specific instructions and the link to order the test, will be emailed to students in coming days.
Starting the week of Jan. 4, BGSU will resume free on-campus testing for all students. Students living off campus can complete their COVID-19 test in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union upon their return to their off-campus housing. This rapid testing will provide results in 15 minutes, allowing to quickly identify positive cases and put an isolation plan in place immediately.
PCR and rapid testing will be by appointment only, with dates and sign-up information available in the coming days on the Forward Falcons website.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081. The center has put together COVID-19 counseling resources to keep you up to date on COVID-19 and various ways to cope/offer support during this time.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.