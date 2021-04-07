Coronavirus case have increased at Bowling Green State University, according to a Tuesday update.
From March 29-April 4, there were 34 cases, including 30 students, one faculty and three staff; 74% of the students live off campus.
Last week, there were 24 cases, including 22students, one faculty and one staff.
“In this week’s COVID-19 update, our case numbers have increased slightly compared to last week,” said Ben Batey, BGSU chief health officer. “This reflects county, regional and state trends and is an important reminder that the global pandemic is not yet behind us. Please do not wait to get vaccinated.”
BGSU has partnered with the Wood County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Perry Field House. These vaccination clinics are open to the public.
“By getting vaccinated, you will be protecting yourself and those around you, building our immunity and helping lower case numbers that will allow us to loosen health and safety restrictions,” Batey said.
All vaccine clinic appointments are scheduled via the ArmorVax app or website.
The cumulative number since the Jan. 11 start of spring semester is 422, including 362 students, eight faculty and 52 staff.
There are six students quarantined in university housing, and one student quarantined in residence halls.
There were 864 tests done between March 29-April 4, with 17 positives. The positivity rate is 1.97%; the Ohio positivity rate is 4.3%.
Cumulative tests since Jan. 1 total 16,007, with 437 positives and a 2.7% positivity rate.
Free COVID-19 testing is available in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union for students, faculty and staff.
The university is also continuing randomized surveillance testing program.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is 419-372-3000.