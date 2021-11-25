Bowling Green State University is reporting 28 positive coronavirus cases.
There are 26 student (25 confirmed; 18 off campus and eight on campus) and two staff reports (two confirmed) from Nov. 17-23.
The BGSU COVID-19 dashboard is updated every Wednesday.
Last period there were 32 cases (25 confirmed), including 28 students (23 confirmed; 23 off campus, five on campus), two faculty and two staff (two confirmed).
The cumulative case number (confirmed and suspected) is 635, since Aug. 26.
The dashboard is also reporting vaccination rates.
There are 70.5% reported full-time student vaccinations, with 65% confirmed.
There are 80.2% reported vaccinations of BGSU students living in residence halls, with 73% confirmed.
For faculty and staff vaccinations, there are 81% reported.
There is one student isolated in university housing, as of Tuesday.
The BGSU COVID response hotline is 419-372-3000, or email health@bgsu.edu.