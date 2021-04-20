Coronavirus cases have decreased at Bowling Green State University, according to a Tuesday update.
From April 12-18, there were 26 cases, including 24 students, zero faculty and two staff; 71% of the students live off campus.
Last week, there were 37 cases, including 35 students, one faculty and one staff.
The cumulative number since the Jan. 11 start of spring semester is 485, including 421 students, 10 faculty and 54 staff.
There are four students quarantined in university housing, and 10 students quarantined in residence halls.
There were 676 tests done between April 12-18, with 20 positives. The positivity rate is 2.9%; the Ohio positivity rate is 4.4%.
Cumulative tests since Jan. 1 total 17,408, with 487 positives and a 2.8% positivity rate.
Free COVID-19 testing is available into May in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union for students, faculty and staff.
The university is also continuing randomized surveillance testing program for one more week.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is 419-372-3000.