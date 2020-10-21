Bowling Green State University continues to report low coronavirus cases.
There were 25 total cases, including 22 students, one faculty and two staff for the Oct. 14-20 reporting period, according to to the chief health officer in a Wednesday update. The report said 77% of the cases for the period live off campus.
There were 16 student positive coronavirus cases reported last week, zero faculty and three staff.
There are 18 active cases. That includes 16 students, zero faculty and two staff.
The cumulative number is 508, which includes 496 students, two faculty and 10 staff, from Aug. 20-Oct. 20.
“We continue to track COVID-19 cases with the Wood County Health Department and Wood County Hospital and are encouraged by the trends in our campus community over the last several weeks, which remain low,” said Ben Batey, chief health officer. “However, cases across Ohio, including northwest Ohio, are rising.”
There are three students currently isolated in university housing, with 97% beds available, as of Oct. 20.
There are currently six students quarantined in residence halls, as of Oct. 20.
The university conducted 159 surveillance tests from Oct. 14-20. There were zero positives cases, or a 0.0% positivity rate. This is testing of asymptomatic undergraduate and graduate students.
Screening testing of targeted asymptomatic individuals from Oct. 14-20 numbered 576, with zero positives and an overall positivity rate of 0.0%.
There have been 2,221 cumulative asymptomatic tests from Aug. 20-Oct. 20, with 27 positives and a 1.2% positivity rate.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081. The center has put together COVID-19 counseling resources to keep you up to date on COVID-19 and various ways to cope/offer support during this time.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.
BGSU will host a series of flu clinics at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union, starting Thursday. Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, limiting the spread of influenza and helping to conserve potentially scarce health care resources during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Batey said.