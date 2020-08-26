Bowling Green State University is reporting five positive coronavirus tests after conducting 351, according to an update released to the community on Wednesday.
Ben Batey, chief health officer, said that as of Monday, BGSU had conducted a total of 351 COVID-19 tests. Of that testing, five tests were positive – a 1.5% prevalence rate.
Since March, four on-campus and 32 off-campus individuals have reported a positive test to BGSU.
BGSU classes started Wednesday. This is the first of a weekly update on university response efforts, which will include testing updates and any changes to campus protocols, Batey said.
“With our return this fall, we are asking our campus community to conduct a self-wellness check every morning,” he said. “Today, we are excited to launch a health app, #CampusClear, to make this easier. We encourage you to download the app, available on both Android and iOS, and use it daily so we can all work together to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We know designing the life you want to lead includes your physical, mental and emotional health and well-being. I look forward to championing a holistic, healthy BGSU today and in the future.”