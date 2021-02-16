Bowling Green State University positive coronavirus cases continue to drop, according to a Tuesday update.
From Feb. 8-14, there were 25 cases, including 20 students, one faculty and four staff; 65% of the students live off campus.
“We are now more than a month into the spring semester and continue to see a progressive decrease in COVID-19 cases in our campus community,” said Ben Batey, BGSU chief health officer.
Last period, there were 34 cases, including 31 students, zero faculty and three staff; 71% of the cases for this period live off campus.
The cumulative number since the Jan. 11 start of spring semester is 255, including 219 students, six faculty and 30 staff.
There are four students quarantined in university housing, with 97% of beds available, and nine students quarantined in residence halls.
There were 1,085 tests done between Feb. 8-14, with 22 positives. The positivity rate is 2.03%; the Ohio positivity rate is 9%.
Cumulative tests since Jan. 1 total 8,686, with 331 positives and a 3.81% positivity rate.
Free COVID-19 testing is available in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union for students, faculty and staff.
The university is also continuing it randomized surveillance testing program.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.