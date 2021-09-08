In the second coronavirus update of the academic year, Bowling Green State University is reporting 218 positive cases.
There are 215 student, two faculty and one staff reports from Sept. 1-7.
The BGSU COVID-19 dashboard is updated every Wednesday.
Last period there were 46 cases, including 44 students and two staff.
The cumulative case number is 264, with 259 students, two faculty and three staff, since Aug. 26.
The dashboard is also reporting vaccination rates.
There are 57.2% reported full-time student vaccinations, with 45.3% confirmed.
There are 71.5% of reported vaccinations of BGSU students living in residence halls, with 61.1% confirmed.
For faculty and staff vaccinations, there are 69.5% reported.
There are 38 students isolated in university housing, as of Tuesday.
There are nine students quarantined in residence halls, as of Tuesday.
Isolation separates individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 from others to minimize the spread of the virus. Quarantine separates individuals who have been exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19 from the general public. All residence hall students are offered on-campus quarantine and isolation space. Students may choose to return home.
The dashboard tracks weekly case numbers reported to BGSU, on-campus students in isolation and quarantine, current face covering requirements, state and local case rates and community vaccination rates.
The Falcon Health Center is offering free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccines Monday through Friday.
This fall, BGSU students, faculty and staff can pick up a free, at-home COVID-19 test with results in 15 minutes. The tests are available across campus and can be picked up at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union, the Jerome Library, the Student Recreation Center and the front desks of residence halls.
BGSU is offering free, on-campus testing inside the Bowen-Thompson Student Union on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. These tests are administered by appointment only. BGSU students, faculty and staff can pick up a free, at-home test with results in 15 minutes. They are available at the student union, the Jerome Library, the Student Recreation Center and the front desks of residence halls.
In August, BGSU launched its vaccine incentive program, #VaxBGSU. Prizes, including full tuition for four years, will continue to be awarded over the next few weeks.
The BGSU COVID response hotline is 419-372-3000, or email health@bgsu.edu.