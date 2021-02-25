Bowling Green State University is reporting the fewest positive coronavirus cases since the start of fall semester, according to a Wednesday update.
From Feb. 15-21, there were 13 cases, which were all students; 85% of the student live off campus.
“This week’s report marks the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in our campus community since the start of the academic year,” said Ben Batey, BGSU chief health officer.
He also noted that virus variants have not been detected on campus.
“While we have not detected variant strains of concern in our campus community, this is something we will monitor. There is real reason to be hopeful with more vaccines reaching our communities every day and spring now just weeks away – but we must keep at it.”
Last period, there were 25 cases, including 20 students, one faculty and four staff; 65% of the students live off campus.
The cumulative number since the Jan. 11 start of spring semester is 268, including 232 students, six faculty and 30 staff.
There is student quarantined in university housing, with 99% of beds available, and 11 students quarantined in residence halls.
There were 975 tests done between Feb. 15-21, with seven positives. The positivity rate is 0.72%; the Ohio positivity rate is 7%.
Cumulative tests since Jan. 1 total 9,661, with 338 positives and a 3.5% positivity rate.
Free COVID-19 testing is available in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union for students, faculty and staff.
The university is also continuing it randomized surveillance testing program.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.