As Bowling Green State University students prepare to leave campus next week and not return for two months, coronavirus cases have increased.
There were 127 total cases, including 118 students, three faculty and six staff for the Nov. 11-17 reporting period, according to to the chief health officer in a Wednesday update. The report said 82% of the cases for the period live off campus.
There were 78 total positive coronavirus cases reported last week, including 74 students, one faculty and three staff.
“We continue to track increased cases of COVID-19 in our campus community … which follows a surge of cases in our region, state and nation,” said Ben Batey, chief health officer. “As a university, we are actively working to identify positive cases before the Thanksgiving holiday by offering free, rapid COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff.”
The testing, which is for all students, faculty and staff, has results within 15 minutes. The tests will be available by appointment only through Nov. 25.
The mid-nasal swab test will provide results within 15 minutes. If a test is positive, BGSU will arrange for a second, confirmatory PCR test that will also be free.
“It is important to remember testing is only a snapshot in time,” Batey said. “After you have been tested, please consider isolating to lower your risk level and continue to monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms. Many of the positive cases we are seeing are from individuals who have mild symptoms.”
There are 96 active cases. That includes 91 students, one faculty and four staff.
The cumulative number is 771, which includes 741 students, seven faculty and 23 staff, from Aug. 20-Nov. 17.
There are 14 students currently isolated in university housing, with 88% beds available, as of Nov. 17.
There are currently 25 students quarantined in residence halls, as of Nov. 17.
The university conducted 149 surveillance tests from Nov. 9-13. There were two positives cases, or a 1.3% positivity rate. This is randomized surveillance testing of asymptomatic undergraduate and graduate students.
Screening testing of targeted asymptomatic individuals from Nov. 9-13 numbered 583, with four positives and an overall positivity rate of 0.7%.
There have been 5,233 cumulative asymptomatic tests from Aug. 20-Nov. 13, with 39 positives and a 0.7% positivity rate.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081. The center has put together COVID-19 counseling resources to keep you up to date on COVID-19 and various ways to cope/offer support during this time.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.